Guardiola on PSG, Messi & defending from the heart

Pep Guardiola has been speaking before his Manchester City side travel to France to take on Paris St-Germain in their Champions League group game on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from the City boss:

Last season's win over PSG in the semi-final of the Champions League does not give City the edge: "The confidence is not that we beat them in the knockout - it’s a new season and challenge";

There was praise for Lionel Messi, who will line up in PSG colours after his long spell with Barcelona: "What he has done in his career is more than exceptional and hopefully tomorrow he can play for the benefit of the game";

Guardiola put his side's defensive strength down to the players' "heart and spirit for each other". He added that defending "depends on the will of the players".

