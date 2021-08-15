Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "We allowed them too much, we could not control it, especially the simple thing when you lose the passes in certain positions, it is always more difficult. Football is goals, Son Heung-min scored the goal, we could not.

"It is normal for a season with not much preparation. The spirit was good but we lost. I am more than surprised how good we have done many things. A lot of players arrived too late from the Euros, from Covid and from many things. Players come back and every week we will be better.

"Jack Grealish was excellent. He played with a personality and created chances. Unfortunately we could not win for him on his debut but he played really well. In terms of 'give me the ball'... he doesn't lose the ball. He is so dangerous when he's close to the box."