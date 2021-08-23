Manchester City are set to make a final push to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane this week. The future of the England captain, who made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in Spurs' win at Wolves, remains uncertain with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy determined to hold on to the 28-year-old. (Telegraph)

Tottenham are weighing up a possible £40m offer for Wolves winger Adam Traore with Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo keen to be reunited with the Spain international. (Telegraph)

Spurs also remain interested in Lyon and France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 23, who is also wanted by Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Meanwhile, the club are chasing England Under-21 attacking midfielder Noni Madueke, but PSV Eindhoven have told the north Londoners it will take a bid of £40m to sign the 19-year-old, who left Spurs to join the Eredivisie club in 2018. (Mirror)

