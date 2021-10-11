Transfer news: Newcastle target United quartet
Newcastle United will target four Manchester United players when the transfer window reopens in January with France striker Anthony Martial, 25, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 24, Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 27, and England attacker Jesse Lingard, 28, all said to be on their wishlist. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Juventus will use Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 30, as a makeweight in their attempt to bring United and France star Paul Pogba, 28, back to Turin. (Mail), external