Cucurella among this weekend's potential debutants
From the striker whose old fans "would have given the keys to their car to drive him away" to the winger who was playing it "safe" at his old club, BBC Sport looks at some of the new players in the Premier League after a flurry of late signings at the end of the summer transfer window.
Marc Cucurella (Brighton)
It may have gone slightly under the radar, but Brighton's £15.4m signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe could be an astute one.
He has played for Barcelona and Spain's senior national team (albeit only once each) and has been a La Liga regular for the past three seasons with Eibar and Getafe.
Cucurella is a high-energy, good passer of the ball who is not afraid to put in a tackle.
The 23-year-old winger can also play at left-back, meaning he could be an ideal candidate to play at wing-back under Graham Potter.
