Marc Cucurella (Brighton)

It may have gone slightly under the radar, but Brighton's £15.4m signing of Marc Cucurella from Getafe could be an astute one.

He has played for Barcelona and Spain's senior national team (albeit only once each) and has been a La Liga regular for the past three seasons with Eibar and Getafe.

Cucurella is a high-energy, good passer of the ball who is not afraid to put in a tackle.

The 23-year-old winger can also play at left-back, meaning he could be an ideal candidate to play at wing-back under Graham Potter.

