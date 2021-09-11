Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham: Vieira reaction

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "It was a really good team performance. We worked hard, we worked well, we created chances and I'm really pleased with the goals we scored. Taking the three points against a good Tottenham side is really good for us.

"At times we had some issues about the players they had in between the lines. Overall it was a really good team performance."

"He [Wilfried Zaha] was fantastic today. He worked well out of position when he got the ball at his feet. He was a huge inspiration from the team today."

On Odsonne Edouard scoring twice on his debut: "We knew he can score goals. He showed it when he was at Celtic but you will have to give Christian Benteke a lot of credit. He played well and then Edouard came on and scored the two goals.”