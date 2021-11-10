'I will treat the club as if it was my family'

New Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says the job represents "an incredible moment" in his life and has vowed to "treat the club as if it was my own family".

Howe has been appointed as head coach in the wake of the Saudi-backed takeover and the departure of Steve Bruce.

The 43-year-old moved to brush off questions on joining a club in the aftermath of a takeover which has raised concerns Saudi Arabia is using sports as a means to distract from accusations of human rights abuses.

"For me, this was a football decision. I'll repeat myself, it is about football and that is all I'll concern myself with," said Howe.

He takes over at St James' Park with the club 19th in the Premier League but says he has been struck by the interest fans have already shown in his appointment.

In discussing his first walk around the stadium before speaking to the media, Howe said: "It was an a amazing feeling and I can't describe it. As you walk through the doors and down the tunnel, you imagine bygone eras and previous managers.

"It is incredible and certainly brought a feeling that is rare in football."

Newcastle fans were often at odds with the style of play adopted by former boss Bruce, who guided the club to 13th place in his only full season in charge.

On the style he hoped to deploy, Howe said: "The game is always about how much you commit one way or the other, but if you watch my Bournemouth teams they always tried to play on the front foot and play brave, attacking football."

