'Howe talk music to fans' ears...roll on Brentford!'

Norman Riley, True Faith NUFC fanzine and podcast, external

Eddie Howe’s first news conference has strengthened the excitement fans have felt since he was confirmed as Newcastle manager.

The calm way he delivered his answers and the clear confidence he exuded when asked questions on avoiding relegation indicated this is a man who wholeheartedly believes he can keep the club in the Premier League.

He responded to questions on survival with absolute honesty. Howe made no promises. He said he believed the club would stay up but, of course, he could not guarantee it.

Howe said staying up will take hard work, suffering and sacrifice and this kind of talk is music to fans’ ears. You believe him when he says he’ll give 100%.

Additionally, he was honest enough to confirm the immediate short-term goal is survival and nothing beyond that has been discussed in any great depth. This is exactly how it ought to be given United’s precarious league position.

Howe talked of the level of respect and excitement he has already had from fans, of treating the club as his own family and moving his family to the region. This desire to commit himself entirely to the club and city are exactly what fans want to hear.

Roll on Brentford and let’s get cracking!