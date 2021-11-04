Genk v West Ham: Confirmed team news

West Ham boss David Moyes makes seven changes to the side that beat Aston Villa 4-1 in the Premier League at the weekend, with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, defenders Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson and Issa Diop, midfielders Mark Noble and Arthur Masuaku and forward Manuel Lanzini coming into the XI.

Declan Rice and Michail Antonio keep their spots, despite the Hammers hosting Liverpool on Sunday.

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.

Genk XI: Vandevoordt, Arteaga, Lucumi, Mujaid Sadick, Muñoz, Thorstvedt, Heynen, Ito, Hrosovsky, Paintsil, Onuachu.