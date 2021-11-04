United v City: What does the form show?
- Published
Manchester United have lost seven home matches in all competitions in 2021, their most since 2001 when they also lost seven. They haven’t lost more than seven at home in a single year since 1989 (eight).
United have conceded at least once in each of their last 13 home games in all competitions. Only twice have they had a longer run without a home clean sheet in their history – 21 games between April 1958 and March 1959 and 14 between September 1954 and February 1955.
Manchester City have failed to score in three of their 10 Premier League games this season, already as many as they had in the whole of 2020-21. However, the Citizens have never failed to score in the 12:30 Saturday kick-off slot since it became a regular fixture in the Premier League in 2016-17 (23 games).