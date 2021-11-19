Newcastle United have received a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule. The 26-year-old German wants to leave the Bundesliga side and is out of contract at the end of the season. (Bild, via Sun), external

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez believes his team's forward Eden Hazard, who has been linked with Newcastle and former club Chelsea, is "sad" at Real Madrid. (Metro), external

Meanwhile, Burnley manager Sean Dyche says Newcastle target James Tarkowski, 28, is "clear minded" and "focused" despite interest from the Magpies, West Ham and Tottenham. (Burnley Express), external

