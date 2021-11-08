Building blocks for Conte and Benitez

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

The hype before this fixture was around Antonio Conte's first Premier League game as Tottenham boss, though the subtext was pressure beginning to grow on Everton boss Rafael Benitez following an underwhelming run of results.

Benitez will feel quietly satisfied himself that, despite his side making it five games without a win, this goalless draw and the reaction from the fans will have eased some of the tension at Goodison Park.

Both sides looked solid but then both struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in what was a feisty encounter that saw Mason Holgate sent off.

Spurs, and a front three of Harry Kane, Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min, have not had a shot on target in the league in two and a half games, while Everton clearly miss Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

In the end, it is a point both managers will feel they can build on.