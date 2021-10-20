From the old-school dogged defensive stalwarts to today's high-energy, flying wing-backs, the role of the full-back has changed dramatically over the years. But who ranks among the best in the Premier League era?

That was the subject tackled by Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards in the latest Match of the Day: Top 10 podcast.

Two Arsenal players made the final cut, with Ashley Cole ranked number one by both Shearer and Richards. Cole won two Premier League titles with the Gunners, including the famous 'Invincibles' triumph in 2003-04, before moving to Chelsea in 2006.

Lee Dixon was ranked ninth by Richards and eighth by Shearer. Dixon, who won four English top-flight titles, two of them the Premier League, formed part of the legendary Arsenal back four, also including Nigel Winterburn, Tony Adams and Steve Bould.

Shearer on Cole: "This, for me, was my easiest topic to pick number one. Ashley Cole stands out on here more than anyone else for being a defender. He was the best at that. Very rarely anyone got past him. You couldn't rough him up because he was hard as nails. He was nasty, horrible at times. But one versus one, he was magnificent."

Lineker on Dixon: "Dixon started in the lower leagues - Burnley, Chester and Stoke, where Arsenal got him from - but he always played in that position and knew it well. And then obviously it would help to play in THAT famous Arsenal back four."

Who else made the cut?

