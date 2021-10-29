Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Fantasy football top performers

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to Liverpool players:

Mohamed Salah (3)

Naby Keita (2)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (1)

So which Liverpool and United players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 10?

