Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Fantasy football top performers
- Published
Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
Unsurprisingly, the bonus points all went to Liverpool players:
Mohamed Salah (3)
Naby Keita (2)
Trent Alexander-Arnold (1)
So which Liverpool and United players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 10?
