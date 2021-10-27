Stoke 1-2 Brentford - O'Neill reaction

Stoke boss Michael O'Neill says his players were "too passive" as the Championship side lost to Brentford in the Carabao Cup.

The Premier League visitors established a 2-0 half-time lead before Stoke pulled a goal back to set up a tense finale.

"It was a difficult first half for us," O'Neill added.

"We were too passive and conceded two poor goals. We missed tackles for both goals.

"The reaction in the second half was better. We're disappointed to go out."