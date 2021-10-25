Time for Everton players to stand up and be counted

Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton’s early-season promise seemed like a dim and distant memory when Graham Scott blew the final whistle at Goodison on Saturday.

Their catastrophic collapse late in the second half allowed Watford to score four goals in 14 minutes. It was schoolboy defending on an epic scale as Watford ripped through them with frightening regularity.

A match that promised so much, after a third-minute goal for Tom Davies, ended delivering very little, apart from a very stark reminder of how threadbare the Everton squad is. Deprived of key players down their spine, they looked short of the necessary game management skills needed at Premier League level.

Josh King’s hat-trick rubbed salt into the wounds of the Everton faithful after being chronically underused by Carlo Ancelotti during his time at Goodison. King was magnificent, a formidable focal point for Watford’s front play.

In contrast it was another difficult afternoon for Salomon Rondon. He’s been thrust into action much earlier than Rafa Benitez would have wanted, looks short on fitness and finesse and is currently offering very little.

January can’t come quick enough for Benitez. The transfer window offers the opportunity to bring in much-needed reinforcements. But for a manager with such tactical acumen to withdraw Anthony Gordon and Demarai Gray was mystifying. It took away much of Everton’s attacking threat down the left and handed Watford the space and initiative that allowed them to cause carnage.

The nature of their second-half surrender will be worrying in the extreme for the Everton manager. What is even more disconcerting is that he’s likely to be without Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure for quite some time yet. With some difficult fixtures on the horizon, it’s time for the Everton players to stand up and be counted.