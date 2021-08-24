BBC Sport

Liverpool v Burnley: In pictures

As fans returned to Anfield, a minute's applause was held for Andrew Devine, who died in July and became the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster

Diogo Jota was the first name on the scoresheet once again, converting a header from Kostas Tsimikas' cross

Mohamed Salah believed he had scored Liverpool's second of the afternoon, only for it to be chalked off by VAR for being offside

But there was no disallowing Sadio Mane's effort, the Senegal forward putting Liverpool 2-0 up

Harvey Elliot, 18, made his first Premier League start against Burnley - and Jurgen Klopp praised the teenager's "sensational talent" after the match