Carl Woodward, BBC Radio Merseyside

The question for Liverpool now is – have they got that player to make a difference? Change a game? Liverpool’s first XI can equal any of their rivals but the depth isn’t quite there. You can’t expect the same players to play the majority of another gruelling season can you?

Can the manager trust the likes of Origi and Minamino to step up? The latter was sent on loan last season to Southampton after an underwhelming 12 months, while the man who terrorised Barcelona and scored in the Champions League final has struggled for game time, confidence and goals.

The emergence of Harvey Elliott has been a nice bonus and he’s a welcome addition to the squad, but you can’t rely on an 18-year-old to make the difference.

Of course, this side’s quality can’t be questioned, and it did finish third in an injury-ravage season last time out, so it makes you wonder what they could have achieved if they hadn’t have had suffered so many injuries.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner have recently said that they like being the underdogs and aren’t fussed if they’re not being talked about as potential champions - can they thrive on that again this season?

I certainly wouldn’t rule it out.