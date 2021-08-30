Bruising point for Leeds at Burnley

A point on the road was tough to muster for Leeds against a robust Burnley of whom Marcelo Bielsa said have a system in which “players do not need to shine.”

There was little glitter on show at Turf Moor where hefty challenges punctuated a game low on quality but not intensity.

With the side shorn of expected starters Mateusz Klich and Junior Firpo due to positive Covid tests there was an element of relief when Patrick Bamford cancelled out Chris Wood’s opener.

It was what United deserved after wrestling back control after going behind in a game in which they controlled possession without testing Clarets keeper Nick Pope.

Bamford will surely realise his ambition of winning his first England cap during the international break. The fact he is off the mark is just the extra boost he and Leeds need before league action resumes against Liverpool in a fortnight.