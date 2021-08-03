With Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho both generating a buzz after arriving at Manchester United, and Manchester City's pursuit of England internationals Harry Kane and Jack Grealish picking up pace, BBC Sport has put together a list of Premier League 'wow' signings.

Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano - Corinthians to West Ham United (2006)

Almost everybody was blindsided by West Ham United unveiling two of Argentina's World Cup stars, Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano, in 2006.

Although unlikely to stay at Upton Park for long, there was genuine hope the pair could propel the Hammers to new heights after a top-half finish and European qualification via an FA Cup final appearance during their first campaign back in the Premier League.

Instead it was a season of struggle. Mascherano played just five league games before joining Liverpool in January but Tevez stayed to inspire a successful bid for survival and then left for Manchester United.

The club were then found to be in breach of transfer regulations because of third-party involvement in their signings and fined a world record £5.5m.

