Striker Chris Wood says the Burnley players are drawing on past experience to give them confidence that they can start picking up much-needed points and move out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Clarets have claimed just three points from their past four games going into Sunday's visit of West Ham and Wood admits they "need to find ways of winning games now".

"We have inner belief no matter what. We’ve been here before and we’ve got out of similar situations before," he said.

"You create your own luck so it's about putting in the practice on the training ground and then carrying that through."