Team news: Man City v Leicester

Manchester City have reported no positive coronavirus tests, although Kyle Walker continues to recover from illness.

Liam Delap and Ferran Torres are the club's only confirmed absentees.

Leicester will make late assessments on a number of players.

Striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes of their midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Liverpool with a tight hamstring, a game in which right-back Ricardo Pereira (shin) and centre-half Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring) were both forced off.

Full-back Timothy Castagne has returned to training having missed the trip to Anfield but may still not be ready.

