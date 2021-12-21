Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards said it was "nice to see Dele Alli back to something like his best" in the draw with Liverpool, but warned the Spurs star to follow it up with similar performances.

Alli started in Conte's 3-5-2 formation against the Reds and looked a threat, drawing an excellent save out of Alisson and nearly supplying a goal for Harry Kane.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, Richards said: "We all know how good he has been, but we've not seen that for a couple of years now.

"He can't have one good game and then go missing for the next four or five. He needs to follow it up with another good performance."

New York Times journalist Rory Smith agreed, saying: "It's in Antonio Conte's interest to get the best out of Alli. He can be one of the most effective midfielders in the league if he finds his form.

"It would be such a shame for him to go on and be thought of as one of the Premier League's lost boys."

Listen to the full discussion on Spurs' performance from 02'41 on BBC Sounds.