Harry Poole, BBC Sport

Ralph Hasenhuttl called on his Saints side to hit the "reset button" on Wednesday in an attempt to rediscover their early season form.

Jan Bednarek's far-post finish in the aftermath of Nathan Tella's short-corner routine suggested his players were up to the challenge following Saturday's 4-0 humbling by Liverpool at Anfield.

Among three changes as Saints reverted to a back four at St Mary's, 22-year-old midfielder Tella impressed with his work rate, and the energetic hosts deserved their lead at the break.

Although Brendan Rodgers felt his team had "probably settled" following an inconsistent start to the campaign - Sunday's entertaining 4-2 win over Watford on Sunday was only their third in 10 in the league - the visitors were punished for a lethargic start.

The Foxes have failed to keep a Premier League clean sheet since the opening day and they were unable to build on Jonny Evans' leveller as Che Adams drifted in to meet Nathan Redmond's cross unchallenged.

Jamie Vardy touched the ball fewer times than any team-mate as Leicester initially struggled for fluency in attack and it was James Maddison, continuing his return to form with a fourth goal in six starts across all competitions, who provided the spark for a Foxes revival.