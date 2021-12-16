BBC Sport

Frank on postponing games, transparency & Southampton

Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's trip to Southampton on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Four more positive Covid-19 tests were recorded overnight, taking the total to 13 among players and staff.

  • Frank thinks the next round of Premier League and Carabao Cup matches should be postponed to give clubs a week to manage the situation and he suspects some clubs are more transparent than others in reporting how many positive cases they have.

  • All players who faced Watford should be available, plus Ivan Toney and Ethan Pinnock are back.

  • On if games should be played with no fans, Frank said "there must be some medical advice on that".

  • Frank said it’s very important the players feel safe and there has been "minor concern" from them but a lot of concern from staff members working closely with them.

  • On Southampton, Frank said they are a team that are very difficult to face and he likes their "aggressiveness and pressure".

  • Ralph Hasenhuttl has been "very impressive" in many ways and has given the Saints a clear identity.

  • On having more time to prepare after the Manchester United postponement, Frank said "a lot of things are still up in the air" but he prefers a week between games.

  • On the January transfer window, Frank said Brentford "are always open" and are prepared behind the scenes if something should happen and they need to strengthen.