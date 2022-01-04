Tuesday talking point: It's all in the 3-5-2

David Anderson, Bees Tactical, external

With 19 games played, 23 points amassed and a goal difference of -2, Brentford are causing a scene next to the VIP section of an exclusive club they were never invited to.

Our goal difference and non-penalty expected goal difference - of -3 and -1.2 respectively - way exceeds the performance expected of a team with one of the lowest budgets and wage bills in the Premier League.

Thomas Frank’s team welcomed Manchester City to west London just before the new year and limited one of the richest teams on the planet to one goal and three shots on target.

With a clearly defined structure out of possession the Bees have built a system which tries to balance up the competitive advantage significantly stronger teams have over such weaker sides.

Continuing in the top tier with the same defensively sound system and Ivan Toney leading the line means the forward is having to now sacrifice goals, glory and shots for defensive continuity across the team.

The difference between Brentford and their rivals is offered up by the confidence to defend first to level up games, then make the most of set-pieces and attacking situations when they come.

The edge clue is not in previous high-scoring forwards - but in the 3-5-2.