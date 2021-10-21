Man Utd v Liverpool: What does the form show?

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League matches against ‘United’ teams (won 18, drawn 7) since losing 2-1 at Manchester United in March 2018. Should they avoid defeat on Sunday, it would be the joint-longest unbeaten run against ‘United’ teams in the history of the Football League, matching Brentford’s 26-game run between October 1998 and November 2000.

Manchester United are without a clean sheet in any of their last nine home league matches, their longest run since between September 1970 and February 1971 (10). Meanwhile, United have only picked up eight points from their last seven home Premier League matches (won two, drawn two, lost three), winning twice as many points in their previous seven at Old Trafford (16 – won five, drawn one, lost one).