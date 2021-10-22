Rob Butler, BBC Radio Norfolk

Daniel Farke has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match away to Chelsea (12:30 BST).

Here are the key lines from the Norwich City manager:

Winning at league leaders Chelsea would be a "magic boost" for the Canaries, who haven't won at Stamford Bridge since 1993, as they try to move away from the bottom of the table;

The task Norwich face is the "toughest in world football" says Farke, despite Chelsea being without Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku;

Following consecutive 0-0 draws against Burnley and Brighton, Farke says there is a palpable feeling of confidence growing in the Norwich ranks;

Centre-back Christoph Zimmerman will have ankle surgery on Monday and will be missing for the next six weeks;

On-loan Billy Gilmour is not available for selection against his parent club, with Farke refusing to be drawn on whether the Scotland midfielder - out of favour at City in recent weeks - can be recalled by Chelsea in January;

Todd Cantwell is training and fully fit but won't be involved against Chelsea as Farke says he is not mentally ready yet for a Premier League relegation fight.

