Watford 0-1 Southampton: Fantasy football top performers

Southampton beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road in the last round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points all went to Southampton players:

Kyle Walker-Peters (3)

Jan Bednarek (2)

Alex McCarthy & Che Adams (1)

So which Hornets and Saints players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 11? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 GMT on Friday before Southampton face Aston Villa.

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast