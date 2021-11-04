Watford 0-1 Southampton: Fantasy football top performers
Southampton beat Watford 1-0 at Vicarage Road in the last round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?
The bonus points all went to Southampton players:
Kyle Walker-Peters (3)
Jan Bednarek (2)
Alex McCarthy & Che Adams (1)
So which Hornets and Saints players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 11? Don't forget this week's deadline is 18:30 GMT on Friday before Southampton face Aston Villa.
