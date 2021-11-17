City players in action for their countries
- Published
🌍 INTERNATIONAL DUTY 🌍— Manchester City (@ManCity) November 16, 2021
🎯 Both @DeBruyneKev and Zinchenko were on the scoresheet tonight!
🇺🇦 Zinchenko's Ukraine won 2-0 against Bosnia & Herzegovina
🇧🇪 KDB's Belgium was held to a 1-1 draw with Wales
🇳🇱 @NathanAke came off the bench to star in Holland's 2-0 win over Norway pic.twitter.com/3saFxFPEuk
