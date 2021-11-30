'If Moyes wins us a trophy then build him a statue'

Cbeebies presenter and West Ham fan Ben Cajee is this week's challenger to BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson in predicting the results of the mid-week Premier League matches.

Ben, who will feature in the Cbeebies The Night Before Christmas show, was born in Ipswich but was always a West Ham fan because of his dad.

"I am still not over the 2006 FA Cup final yet. We haven't won a trophy since 1980 so no-one can call me a glory supporter," he told BBC Sport.

"But I don't remember ever making a choice of supporting West Ham. It's not like I was forced into it, but it's as if it was always a thing - it's always been part of my existence.

"My first heroes were Ian Bishop and Trevor Morley, and big Ludek Miklosko in goal. I loved it when Harry Redknapp was in charge and we signed John Hartson and Paul Kitson and they saved us from the drop.

"A bit later on, we had so many good young players - Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Jermain Defoe and especially Joe Cole. I've got so many great memories of that time, but our current team is pretty special too.

"I call David Moyes 'Sir David' anyway and the man is a football genius. But if he wins us a trophy, well, then build him a statue because it would be the greatest day of my life.

"Maybe it will happen, maybe it won't. Thinking about it, it probably won't."

