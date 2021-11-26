Refused to be drawn on reports Ralf Rangnick will be named interim boss at United, calling it "speculation and rumours";

Believes the players can adapt to a high pressing style under whichever manager comes in and whatever style he wants to play;

Impressed with Jadon Sancho's work rate and mentality at Villarreal and says his potential is massive if he keeps on the right track;

Says Donny van de Beek's flexibility and variety is a real strength and value to the team;

Will assess Luke Shaw's head injury and Fred's ankle before Sunday;

Is purely focused on preparing the team for Chelsea and not what happens next in terms of his own future;

Says the culture Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped to build is still at the club and can be a starting point;

Says the threat of Romelu Lukaku is obvious but United will be ready for it;