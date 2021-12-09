Hasenhuttl on Caballero, Covid & Arsenal record
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Ralph Hasenhuttl has been speaking to the media before Saturday's trip to Arsenal.
Here are the top lines from his news conference:
Willy Caballero is likely to make his debut for Saints after signing on a short-term deal to cover injuries to Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster: "We are pleased to have him," said Hasenhuttl. "He's a smart guy, very fit and comes with a willingness to help us."
He was asked about the impact of Covid-19 after cases were announced at Tottenham and Leicester: "We've not changed anything as our restrictions are already at the highest level. We are still very careful about social distancing and following the hardest rules. We always try to be very careful about not risking losing players."
On the possibility of squad rotation during a hectic schedule: "We have worked hard to improve our squad because it's good to be prepared - and I think we are. Let's have a look at the first game and see where we are."
On this weekend's opponents: "They had a difficult start but have had an unbelievable turnaround. This is a very tough challenge for us but we have shown up against top teams already this season so we go there with confidence."