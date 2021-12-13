Former Premier League footballers Jobi McAnuff and Sam Vokes "would rather have points on board" than additional games after weighing up the prospect of fixture congestion for Tottenham.

Antonio Conte's side face a very busy schedule, after Covid disruption led to the postponement of their Europa Conference League game against Rennes on Thursday and then their Premier League match at Brighton.

They also lost their fixture at Burnley last month as a result of bad weather.

Spurs are only three points off the top four and have two games in hand but, speaking on the Football Daily podcast, both McAnuff and Vokes agreed the extra games were not an advantage.

"I'd rather have played them already," Vokes said. "Two games in hand does not mean an automatic six points and they both will be tough for Spurs."

McAnuff concurred, saying: "The amount of fixtures Spurs will have, and with a squad that needs freshening up in January? It's really tough.

"There could be positives though - if they are winning then they'll want to keep playing Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday.

"And we don't know who Covid has affected, but this current period could have given Conte more time to get his philosophy and and ideas over to the team."

