Raphinha wants to repay the Leeds love
Brazilian star Raphinha has been talking about his hopes for success at Elland Road.
But does he believe he can reach his career goals with Leeds United???
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United winger Raphinha says he can achieve everything he wants in football at Elland Road.
The 24-year-old, who has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season, has lit up the Premier League since arriving at Elland Road in October 2020 from Rennes.
"Without a doubt," Raphinha told BBC Radio Leeds.
"When you bring together players with a real strong winning desire with the manager, coaching staff and fans who love the club, you create a wonderful atmosphere in the stadium.
"As players the least we can do is repay this love from the fans to get the results this team and the fans deserve."