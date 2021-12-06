Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

After an hour and a half of diligent concentration, Wolves’ reward was lost in a single second. Did they deserve better than to finish with nothing against Liverpool? They had a strong moral case.

Every member of the defensive chorus line had a moment as the star turn, and Max Kilman once again provided reasons why he should - maybe soon - join his club captain Conor Coady on England duties, with another assured show.

In particular, though, Rayan Ait-Nouri made a compelling claim to be first-choice rather than deputy to Marcal on the left, at least until Jonny recovers.

It was particularly galling that the goal should come on his flank, but moments after an injury had seen him hurriedly replaced by Ki-Jana Hoever. The teenager was caught cold by Mohamed Salah, who supplied the winning pass.

This is perhaps not the game after which to examine their dismal goalscoring form, given the level of their opponents. Inevitably, though, there is greater tension when it seems likely that conceding one goal will spell defeat.

Watching Wolves on Saturday felt a little like seeing a waiter carry a tray of china cups through a crowded room; one slip and everything is lost.

This result, and particularly the timing of the goal, stung. But games against the top three at the moment are brutal - and Wolves face the other two on the next two weekends.

Difficult though it is, they must somehow find a way of offering Raul Jimenez some ammunition to make their opponents think twice, or face another relentless grilling.