Your Everton transfer gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Everton transfer gossip to drop so far:

The Toffees are interested in Bayern Munich and Germany forward Thomas Muller, with the 32-year-old approaching the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side. However, they face competition from Newcastle in their pursuit. (Sportbild, via Star), external

Everton are also among a number of Premier League clubs, including Burnley, looking into signing Tottenham's England midfielder Dele Alli, 25. (Mail), external

Everton have emerged as late contenders to sign Tanguy Ndombele after the midfielder was given permission to leave Tottenham. (Sky Sports, via Teamtalk), external

In terms of outgoings, striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is said to be on Arsenal's transfer wishlist - but there have been no reports of talks between the two clubs. (Athletic - subscription required), external

You can also get all the best transfer chat via our gossip column here and track every done deal throughout January here.

Happy with Everton's transfer window so far? Have your say here.

Catch up with all the latest transfer news by tuning into BBC Radio 5 Live's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast on BBC Sounds.