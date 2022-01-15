Aston Villa 2-2 Man Utd: Gerrard reaction

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We were very positive in all the preparation work we did. The first goal was coming because we didn't look right in that time. We improved slightly but certainly deserved to be trailing at the break. I had to tell a few home truths and the reaction was fantastic.

"We conceded against the run of play but didn't feel sorry for ourselves, we continued to show character and believe. I've got no problem with people making mistakes because they are making mistakes trying to do the right things, but what I can't accept is the first 25 minutes and how we played."

On Philippe Coutinho: "It is a good start. We've brought a quality footballer to the club. We need to get him up to speed in terms of his match sharpness."