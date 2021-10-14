Phil Foden is poised to sign a contract with Manchester City that is worth nearly £50m, with the 21-year-old England midfielder's new six-year agreement set to see him earn £150,000-per-week. (Mirror), external

Monaco have put a price tag of 60m euro on City target Aurelien Tchouameni, 21, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool keen on the player. (Marca - in Spanish), external

City are also interested in signing Borussia Dortmund and Norway forward Erling Braut Haaland, but teammate Mats Hummels, 32, has warned the 21-year-old he may not find "the grass greener" if he leaves the German club. (Bild - in German), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column