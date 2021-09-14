Chelsea v Zenit St Petersburg: The key stats
This will be the first meeting between Chelsea and Zenit St Petersburg in European competition, while the Blues are unbeaten in six previous games against Russian sides in the Champions League (won five, drawn one).
Chelsea are unbeaten in their past 11 group games in the Champions League (won seven, drawn four), with their last defeat coming against Valencia in September 2019.
Meanwhile, Zenit St Petersburg are winless in their past seven Champions League games (drawn one, lost six) – their longest run without a victory in the European Cup/Champions League.