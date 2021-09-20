QPR v Everton: Who makes your Toffees starting line-up?

Everton take on Championship side Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup third round on Tuesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?

Will Rafael Benitez choose to rest some of his key players after Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Aston Villa or will he go with his best team?

You can pick - and share on social media - your own starting line-up. You could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your Toffees team to face QPR