Happy birthday 'big square head'
- Published
Three-time Premier League winner? Tick
Most PL appearances by a German player? Tick
Big square head? Er....tick?
That's the nickname Robert Huth's fellow Leicester 2016 title-winner Christian Fuchs has resurfaced on social media to mark the former centre-back's 37th birthday.
Happy birthday Robert! #BigSquareHead pic.twitter.com/7eRZAUEUi7— Christian Fuchs (@FuchsOfficial) August 18, 2021
It was Huth's self-styled "square shaped head" that scored a crucial winner for Leicester at Tottenham in January 2016 to help Claudio Ranieri's side on their way to that famous Premier League triumph.