Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport

The need for a new striker has been evident but Everton suffered a blow in their pursuit of long-term target El Bilal Toure, who opted to join Serie A side Atalanta from Almeria.

BBC Sport understands there is a mild interest in Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, though no approach has yet been made.

Manager Sean Dyche, meanwhile, may have to bring in further temporary solutions with the need to operate on a tight budget at Goodison Park.

"It's a tough market," he said. "There is only so much that we can do, so we are working very hard - I can assure everyone of that - to construct deals that can work.

"There is no exact moment until it's over the line. There have been situations where we have been into where we thought we were going to get it over the line and we don't - that's the way it goes.

"A lack of goals is always a concern because you need to score to win games. We showed in the second half of the season that we needed to find different ways of scoring goals and we are going to have to do that going forwards. That is part of football."

