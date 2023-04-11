Rodri says he imagines himself at home "with all three" remaining trophies this season but says Manchester City will need to "fight a lot" to achieve them.

Pep Guardiola's side are still in contention a treble as they aim to become the first side since Manchester United in 1998-99 to win the the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in one season.

"None of the seasons I have been here have been easy, and it has been tough as the standards are high," Rodri told BBC Radio Manchester.

"It has been very tough as we want to achieve everything.

"The hope is always there [to win the treble] and that is what pushes us.

"If I am honest I want to win everything, I don’t discriminate. I want them all and I imagine myself at home with all three but I know we have to fight a lot to achieve them."

The 26-year-old said City’s game against Bayern Munich this evening is the type of game you "dream of" as a kid, as his side host the German champions in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final.

He added: "It is a time when as players we feel this feeling inside - a bit of nerves.

"But this is why we are footballers, to play these kind of games that we dream of when we are kids.

"It is a mixture of feelings but of course, very satisfying as it makes you feel alive. The emotion is to play these kind of games."

