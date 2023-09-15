Ange Postecoglou is humbled to be nominated for FIFA men's coach of the year - and says it gives "great club" Celtic the "recognition it deserves".

The Australian's treble success in Glasgow last season has him vying for the award with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, Inter Milan's Simone Inzhagi, Serie A-winning former Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, and Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez.

"I'm fairly humbled, just racked as that’s recognition for the great people I've worked with," said Postecoglou.

"I’m just the frontman, this is for the staff, players and fans at Celtic. Great recognition for that club, a great club. Sometimes its achievements get diminished as people look down on the Scottish league.

"Any time you win the treble, and we won it in the hardest way - we won the league, beat Rangers in both cups - it wasn’t easy. I’m really pleased and racked that great club is getting recognition it deserves."