Ogren hails Goodwin's 'hunger and desire'

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says he "wholeheartedly has confidence" that Jim Goodwin is the right man to lead the club into a "vital" end of the season.

The Tannadice club are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a run of five straight league defeats.

But Ogren believes Goodwin's "knowledge of the league and opposition" can be an "important factor" in turning around United's fortunes.

"As soon as we spoke, I sensed his desire and hunger to succeed for the benefit of Dundee United," Ogren said. "He really impressed the board with his passion for the challenge we face.

“As a club, I would ask everyone of a tangerine persuasion to unite behind his leadership of the squad as we look to end the season positively.”