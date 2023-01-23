'Everton have no-one in the side who wants to take risks'

Former Premier League midfielder Danny Murphy says Everton's defeat by West Ham showed there are too many players unwilling to take risks in Frank Lampard's team.

The ex-England international told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "I thought the first 20 minutes was not bad. They had an overload in the middle of the pitch, so they had decent possession. But they have no-one in the side who wants to take risks from the midfield area and play through balls.

"It’s too safe, it’s too fearful. Even when the wing-backs go forward with the three midfielders, none of them are assist-makers or risk-takers. They are a side desperately low not just on confidence, but on quality and creativity.

"The amount of games they will have to defend superbly well to try to gain points is just unrealistic."

With big-money signings looking unlikely in the January transfer window, Murphy said Everton are going to have to go back to basics to save their season.

He said: "You play percentage football - you go long, you win second balls, you play for set-plays, you get your big boys up, you get some balls in behind the opposition and you forget looking like a good team and trying to play.

"I like Frank. I think his hands are tied to a degree, but he has to take some responsibility - [especially with] some of the decisions, like leaving Anthony Gordon on the bench the whole game.

"I know some Evertonians have been disgruntled with him, but at least he tries to beat people and gets shots off and makes things happen."

Did you know?

Everton have 15 points from their 20 league games this season - their fewest at this stage of any campaign in their history (accounting for three points per win).

And their run of eight Premier League matches without a victory (D2 L6) is Lampard’s longest winless run in the league as a manager.

Hear more reaction on Football Daily on BBC Sounds