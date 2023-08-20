Yfeko 'improving every day' at Rangers

Johnly Yfeko admits he still has a lot to learn after making his Rangers debut in Saturday's 2-1 Viaplay Cup win over Morton at Ibrox.

The 20-year-old defender made a vital stoppage-time tackle on George Oakley to deny the striker an opportunity to equalise.

Yfeko, who joined from Leicester in January 2022, told Rangers TV: "I enjoyed it. It was a good game.

"We could have done better with the result, got more goals, but I really enjoyed it for my first game.

"I’ve got a lot to learn and I just need to keep working hard on the training pitch and taking information I’m being given.

"It’s been really good. The coaching staff have put a lot of faith in me, they’ve been working with me really closely behind the scenes.

"I just feel like I’m improving every day, getting smarter every day and it’s just thanks to them for putting so much time and effort into my development.

"I’m just trying to get better. I’m just trying to see where I can get to and hopefully staying in the first team, but I just want to focus on my own development."