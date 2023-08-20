Kilmarnock 1-0 Celtic: What did they say?

There will be no repeat of last season's treble for Celtic after today's Viaplay Cup loss at Rugby Park.

Brendan Rodgers never lost a cup tie in his first spell in charge and the manager is none too pleased with his team's display against hard-working opponents.

"We're disappointed with the goal," he told BBC Scotland. "It comes from a throw-in, and despite being a man down at the time, we should be winning our dual and defending it better.

"We didn't do enough when we had the ball, we didn't show enough personality and didn't show the quality to win the game.

"You have to give all the credit to Kilmarnock, they defended strong, got their blocks in and took one of the few chances they had in the game.

"I have to analyse ourselves, though, and the quality wasn't good enough in the game.

"Whenever you play for Celtic, you have to be up to speed. We had enough time over pre-season and have had our games, so no excuses - we weren't good enough."