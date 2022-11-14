W﻿e asked for your thoughts on Sunday's match from Amex Stadium.

H﻿ere are some of your comments:

B﻿righton fans:

S﻿tewart: They need reincarnation of a Premier League Peter Ward. Goal scoring has been better this season but that was a return to the bad old days, no creative spark. I would have liked to have seen Kaoru Mitoma linking with Leandro Trossard and lots of wide pace. Aston Villa are a bogey side for the Albion and mental preparation is perhaps even more critical, with Unai Emery in place.

S﻿arah: Penalty decisions were unfair. Either both should have been awarded or neither, as they were very similar issues. The disallowed Trossard goal seemed excessive too, for what looked like minor contact. Brighton should have beaten Villa 3-2, even though they weren’t playing as well as they have been.

B﻿arry: Eight yellow cards for Villa sums up their attitude to the game. Martinez was time wasting in the first half and throughout, only booked for it in injury time. The Digne/Solly March incident sums up the ineptitude of VAR now. A clear foul given anywhere else on the pitch, but a review says not. Poor, poor refereeing, again.

A﻿ston Villa fans:

S﻿hak: Impressed with the start. Not dominated the games but showing glimpses of quality and resilience. Before Unai Emery, we were struggling against promoted teams and had no fight in us. We've now just beaten two form teams in the upper echelons of the table. The break will hopefully give Emery time to fully assess things and refine tactics.

N﻿icholas: Got lucky with the penalty that wasn't, but that was a strong fightback. It's great to see the manager adapting the team to suit the opponents and using subs well. Frankly it's nice to have a proper experienced manager again. When was the last time we had one of those?

D﻿amon: I was at Villa Park last Sunday for the long-awaited win over Manchester United and at the Amex this Sunday for another victory. God knows why the team haven’t performed like this consistently - I wasn’t totally comfortable with the gamesmanship we employed but it shows a determination to win, a desire not to lose at any cost and to stand as a team.